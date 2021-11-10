AllSafe Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $224,468.45 and approximately $36.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

