Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.08 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 530,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after buying an additional 267,919 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 134,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

