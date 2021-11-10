Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $57.71. 15,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 236,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.
The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.75) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
