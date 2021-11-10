Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $57.71. 15,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 236,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.75) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

