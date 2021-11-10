Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimmune stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

