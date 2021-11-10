Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of ALTO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 3,779,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 404,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

