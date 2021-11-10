Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,348 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000.

AIMC stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

