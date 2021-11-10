AltraVue Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,000. BGC Partners comprises about 2.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.60% of BGC Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after buying an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $7,443,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BGC Partners by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 1,205,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

