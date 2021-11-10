Amalgamated Bank Buys 100,299 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,299 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Vonage worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after buying an additional 182,619 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.97, a PEG ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VG. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

