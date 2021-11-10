Amalgamated Bank Has $1.61 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 124.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 25.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GoDaddy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 470,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.