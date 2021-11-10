Amalgamated Bank Purchases 18,527 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 433.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DIOD opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

