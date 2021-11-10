Amalgamated Bank Purchases 26,146 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 372.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

