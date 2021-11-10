Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS.
Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,313. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $752.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
