Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,313. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $752.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.