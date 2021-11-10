Ambu A/S’s (AMBBY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambu A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

AMBBY stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.