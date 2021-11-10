Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.880-$5.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.33.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.16. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.