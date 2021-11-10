Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $88.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,253,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

