Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Shares Up 3.1%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 20,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 57,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53.

About Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.