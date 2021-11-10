American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 80,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

