American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 76.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $575,057 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

American States Water Profile

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.