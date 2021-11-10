American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 280.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 122.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 93,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

