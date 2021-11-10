American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. 336,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,704. The company has a market cap of $458.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

