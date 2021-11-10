Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Kelly Hefner Barrett Buys 3,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

