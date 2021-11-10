Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.500-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.81.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.47. 70,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,344. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

