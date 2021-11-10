Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.500-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.81.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.73. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amgen stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of Amgen worth $2,447,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.