Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.