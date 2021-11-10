Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

