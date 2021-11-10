Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 5.7%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.26 ($0.16). Approximately 728,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,588,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60 ($0.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.02.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

