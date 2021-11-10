Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 108,307 shares.The stock last traded at $21.10 and had previously closed at $19.95.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $997.14 million, a P/E ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 0.70.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

