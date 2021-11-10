Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $16.68 or 0.00025707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $153.17 million and $21.42 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00096162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,325.60 or 1.00652131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.24 or 0.07054045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,180,534 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

