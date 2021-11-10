Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMPL. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

