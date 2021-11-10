Amundi Buys New Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.18. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,570 shares of company stock worth $113,689,290 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

