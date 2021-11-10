Amundi Invests $188,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.52.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

