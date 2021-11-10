Amundi Makes New $196,000 Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Amundi acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

