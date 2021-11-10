Amundi Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after buying an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after buying an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $126,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,591. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of DNLI opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 378.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

