Amundi Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $35,382,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,225,000 after acquiring an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,742,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

