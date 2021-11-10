Amundi Purchases New Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $2,784,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $201.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

