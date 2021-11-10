Amundi Purchases Shares of 3,262 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $93.15.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.