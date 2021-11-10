Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $9.51. Amyris shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 212,278 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

