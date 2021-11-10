Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after purchasing an additional 475,399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $184.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,600. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

