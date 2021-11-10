Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.23. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 272,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,168,208. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

