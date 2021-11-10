Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $8.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce earnings per share of $8.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.53. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $6.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $34.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $618.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.93. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $404.46 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.