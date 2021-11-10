Analysts Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.04 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,230 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,831. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

