Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.17. Square posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE:SQ opened at $230.78 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.37.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.