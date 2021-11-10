Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report sales of $97.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.50 million. Livent reported sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $402.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $454.34 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $470.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Livent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Livent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Livent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.