Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,599. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

