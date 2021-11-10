Analysts Offer Predictions for Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a report released on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

