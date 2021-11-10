Analysts Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Target Price at $14.96

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WISH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $560,291.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at $560,291.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $5.49 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

