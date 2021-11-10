Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target at $19.46

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 2,638,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,759. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 209,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.