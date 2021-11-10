Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SigmaRoc (SRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SigmaRoc (LON: SRC):

11/8/2021 – SigmaRoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SigmaRoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SigmaRoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

LON:SRC opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.24) on Wednesday. SigmaRoc plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £606.34 million and a PE ratio of 30.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.38.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

