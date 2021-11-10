Analyzing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) & Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 5 3 0 2.22 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $17.64, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.25 $700.41 million $5.15 2.92 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

