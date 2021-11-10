Analyzing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flux Power and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 3.86 -$12.79 million ($1.13) -5.61 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.36 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -120.69

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -60.55% -190.10% -72.38% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flux Power and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 115.56%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.